Sharad Pawar hospitalized for dehydration, cough; daughter shares updates
Sharad Pawar, 85-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president and Rajya Sabha MP, was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday with dehydration, cough, and vomiting.
Thankfully, his scans and tests are all clear. He's on IV fluids and a light diet now.
Pawar expected to return home in 48 hours
Doctors say Pawar is doing well with no complications and expect him to head home within 48 hours.
His daughter Supriya Sule shared updates on X to reassure everyone.
This is actually his second hospital stay this month—he was treated for chest congestion earlier in February but bounced back quickly then too.
Pawar remains a major influence in Maharashtra politics
