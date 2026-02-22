Sharad Pawar readmitted to hospital for throat infection, stubborn cough
Sharad Pawar, 85, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), has been readmitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after being discharged recently.
He'd recently recovered from a mild chest infection but was brought back with a throat infection and a stubborn cough.
Pawar was discharged a few days later
Pawar was first hospitalized earlier this month for breathing trouble and chest congestion—likely from travel fatigue.
After being prescribed a five-day course of antibiotics and showing stable vitals, doctors declared him fit to go home a few days later but told him to rest for a few days before jumping back into work.
His daughter Supriya Sule thanked people for support
Pawar's quick return to the hospital is worrying given his age and his role as one of Maharashtra's top political voices.
His daughter Supriya Sule thanked everyone who supported them during this tough patch.
Many are watching Pawar's health closely.