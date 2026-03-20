Sharjeel Imam walks free after 6 years on 10-day bail

Imam's release comes after the Supreme Court had denied bail to him and co-accused Umar Khalid in January. The apex court had observed that the prosecution had enough material to establish a prima facie case of their involvement in a larger conspiracy. The Delhi Police has alleged that the violence was part of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy to disrupt public order during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Ongoing proceedings

Temporary release ahead of brother's wedding

Imam's release is temporary, and he is expected to surrender before the court after the 10-day bail period ends on March 30. The trial in the case continues as several accused are still being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code provisions. Some of these accused have been termed "masterminds" of the alleged conspiracy by police, citing speeches and other evidence.