Sharjeel Imam walks free after 6 years on 10-day bail
What's the story
Activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, was granted 10-day interim bail by a Delhi court. After spending nearly six years in jail, Imam was released on Friday. The court allowed him bail from March 20 to March 30 for attending his brother's wedding and caring for his ailing mother.
Legal proceedings
SC denied bail to Imam, Umar Khalid in January
Imam's release comes after the Supreme Court had denied bail to him and co-accused Umar Khalid in January. The apex court had observed that the prosecution had enough material to establish a prima facie case of their involvement in a larger conspiracy. The Delhi Police has alleged that the violence was part of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy to disrupt public order during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Ongoing proceedings
Temporary release ahead of brother's wedding
Imam's release is temporary, and he is expected to surrender before the court after the 10-day bail period ends on March 30. The trial in the case continues as several accused are still being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code provisions. Some of these accused have been termed "masterminds" of the alleged conspiracy by police, citing speeches and other evidence.