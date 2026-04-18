Shekhar Krishna Yadav arrested for threatening to shoot Samrat Choudhary
India
A truck driver from Bihar, Shekhar Krishna Yadav, has been arrested after allegedly calling Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's close aide and threatening to shoot Choudhary.
The call came just hours after Choudhary was announced as chief minister, following Nitish Kumar's resignation.
Police filed a first information report, or FIR, and quickly got to work on the case.
Yadav arrested during Gujarat delivery
Yadav was tough to find because he kept turning off his phone, but Sanand Police used call data records and Ahmedabad Rural Police to arrest him during a delivery in Gujarat.
Originally from Banka district in Bihar but now living near Ahmedabad, Yadav was arrested and handed over to the Bihar Police.