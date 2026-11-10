Sheopur farmer Ram Balwan Meena burns motorcycle, seeks Mahindra Thar
India
A farmer named Ram Balwan Meena set his motorcycle on fire right on a busy highway in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh after getting frustrated with frequent accidents and a recent leg injury.
He's now asking for a Mahindra Thar SUV to replace his two-wheeler, hoping for safer travels ahead.
Meena's videos spark road safety concerns
Videos of Meena's dramatic protest quickly spread online, catching lots of attention but also raising concerns about road safety and the risk of explosions from burning vehicles.
By the time police arrived, Meena had already headed home by bus.
The incident has people talking about road safety concerns.