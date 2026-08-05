Sher Singh dismissed after quitting at Jantar Mantar protest
India
Sher Singh, a constable from Pithoragarh, was dismissed for "serious misconduct" after joining a Cockroach Janata Party protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
During the protest, Singh publicly quit his job and said the question paper for patwari in Uttarakhand was available at grocery stores, his video from the protest went viral on social media.
Singh suspended, named in land case
Turns out, Singh had already been suspended in June for skipping duty and was also named in a 2025 land-grabbing case.
Police said they have zero tolerance for indiscipline and stressed that upholding public trust is key for the force.