Shesala Meghana and Shesala Naresh died by suicide in Nizamabad
India
30-year-old Shesala Meghana and her husband, Shesala Naresh, died by suicide at their home in Telangana's Nizamabad.
Beforehand, they made sure their two children were safe with an aunt.
In a note, they shared that money problems, health struggles, and depression led to their decision.
Shesala Naresh lineman treated for depression
Naresh worked as a lineman and had been getting treatment for health issues and depression. His uncle confirmed this.
Meghana was a homemaker and family members told police they were unaware of any disputes between the husband and wife and did not suspect any wrongdoing.
Police are investigating the case while the family is left grieving this sudden loss.