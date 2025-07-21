Shillong wins 'Promising Swachh Shehar' award: Details here

The city nailed full marks for keeping its neighborhoods, markets, and water bodies clean, and cleared up 96% of old dumpsites. But nationally, things aren't perfect—only 62% of homes get door-to-door waste collection, just 16% sort their trash at source, and public toilets could really use some work.

More investment, community action needed on sanitation

This recognition is a big deal because it shows real progress in a massive survey that included feedback from 14 crore people across India.

It's also a nudge for more investment and community action on sanitation—especially since many cities in the region are still catching up.

Plus, with new survey rules giving smaller cities like Shillong a fairer shot at awards, more towns might step up their cleanliness game too.