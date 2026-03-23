Shimla hotel cooking on 'char' stoves amid LPG crisis

Concerns over impact on tourism

char cooking means early mornings (prep starts at 7 a.m.) and a much shorter menu: just three pages now, down from 11.

Some MLAs are actually loving the taste of these firewood-cooked meals.

But there's concern too: HPTDC director Rajeev Kumar says if this LPG shortage continues into tourist season, it could really hurt Himachal Pradesh's economy, since "While we have started adopting alternatives, the real test will come in May and June when the summer tourist season peaks."