Shimla, Manali skip the snow again this Christmas

Why does it matter?

No snow means fewer winter vibes and less excitement for tourists who usually flock here for a white Christmas and New Year.

To keep the spirit alive, Shimla is rolling out a nine-day winter carnival starting December 24, while Manali is seeing traffic jams as visitors head to nearby spots like Gulaba or Atal Tunnel/Sissu.

Local hoteliers say bookings are still coming in, but everyone's hoping for some late-season magic.