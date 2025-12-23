Next Article
Shimla, Manali skip the snow again this Christmas
India
For the third year in a row, Shimla and Manali haven't seen any snowfall by December 23—even though it's cold enough to make you shiver.
The weather is expected to stay dry until at least December 27, with just a slight chance of snow in higher areas after that.
Why does it matter?
No snow means fewer winter vibes and less excitement for tourists who usually flock here for a white Christmas and New Year.
To keep the spirit alive, Shimla is rolling out a nine-day winter carnival starting December 24, while Manali is seeing traffic jams as visitors head to nearby spots like Gulaba or Atal Tunnel/Sissu.
Local hoteliers say bookings are still coming in, but everyone's hoping for some late-season magic.