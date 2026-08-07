Shimla Meteorological Office issues orange alert for rain Aug 10-11
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! The Shimla Meteorological Office has put out an orange alert for August 10 and 11, warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.
The monsoon is hitting hard: 145 roads are blocked, water supply schemes have been disrupted in 14 places, and 224 power transformers are down.
Himachal monsoon: 64 deaths, ₹797cr damage
Dharamshala saw the highest rainfall recently at 79mm, with Jogindernagar and Mandi close behind.
Mandi district has taken the worst hit with dozens of road closures.
Since the monsoon began on June 30, rain-related incidents have sadly claimed 64 lives (including landslides and flash floods).
Damage across the state has reached ₹797 crore.