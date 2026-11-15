Shimla monkey steals ₹81,800 cash packet, scatters notes on hillside
In an unusual turn of events near Shimla's deputy commissioner's office, a monkey snatched a cash packet containing ₹81,800 from a pensioner on his way to the bank.
The monkey climbed a tree and scattered the notes down a hillside.
Locals and shopkeepers tried to help recover the money, but ₹1,500 is still missing, and several notes ended up torn or crumpled.
Viral monkey theft highlights Shimla problem
This isn't just a one-off: Shimla's monkeys are known for grabbing everything from groceries to phones, making life tricky for residents.
The incident quickly went viral online as people shared their own monkey encounters.
For the pensioner, it was especially tough and underscores Shimla's ongoing monkey problem.