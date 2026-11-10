Shiradi Ghat bodies found, Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar suspected

Authorities are looking into whether Indushekhar's teenage daughter helped him hide the bodies.

The victims include his wife Sunita, her mother Roopavathi, her brothers Shankar and Shivakumar, and even a seven-year-old child.

Investigators believe ongoing family disputes and resentment over support may have led to these planned murders.

Indushekhar reportedly confessed during questioning, helping police recover all the bodies from different locations.