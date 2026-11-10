Shiradi Ghat bodies found, Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar suspected
The search for seven missing family members in Karnataka has come to a close after the last two bodies, Shankar and Nalini, were discovered in Shiradi Ghat forest near the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway.
Police say Indushekhar, a cab driver from Bengaluru, is the main suspect.
The investigation began after a missing-person report was filed on November 3.
Teenage daughter probed, Indushekhar reportedly confessed
Authorities are looking into whether Indushekhar's teenage daughter helped him hide the bodies.
The victims include his wife Sunita, her mother Roopavathi, her brothers Shankar and Shivakumar, and even a seven-year-old child.
Investigators believe ongoing family disputes and resentment over support may have led to these planned murders.
Indushekhar reportedly confessed during questioning, helping police recover all the bodies from different locations.