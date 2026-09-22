Shivakumar urges KPSC closure over alleged 400 veterinary officers scam
India
Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is calling for the closure of the state's Public Service Commission (KPSC) after complaints of a alleged "job-for-money" scam in the hiring of 400 veterinary officers.
With trust in the commission shaken, the Karnataka High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar, as ordered by the High Court.
Shivakumar backs SIT, prefers state probe
Shivakumar said he supports the SIT but feels state authorities could have handled it themselves.
He highlighted that police and even the Enforcement Directorate are digging into evidence.
Drawing from his own experience running large recruitments, he said, "The future of our youth is paramount to us."