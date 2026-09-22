Shivakumar urges KPSC closure over alleged 400 veterinary officers scam

Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is calling for the closure of the state's Public Service Commission (KPSC) after complaints of a alleged "job-for-money" scam in the hiring of 400 veterinary officers.

With trust in the commission shaken, the Karnataka High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar, as ordered by the High Court.