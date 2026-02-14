Shivpuri lawyer shot dead outside court

Police suspect premeditated murder, multiple teams investigating

Police believe the murder was planned, with multiple teams—including forensics—now investigating.

They're checking CCTV footage and looking into motives like land disputes or election rivalry.

Saxena's family says he had successfully represented a client and secured a favorable verdict, and that the losing party had allegedly issued repeated death threats, and the family has provided names of four suspects and alleged the murder was orchestrated by individuals from Sigdaua village.

Extra police have been deployed as tensions rise among lawyers and locals.