Shivraj Singh Chouhan sends ₹25,863cr 1st Viksit Bharat-Guarantee installment

Chouhan reports no complaints, critics worry

Chouhan says things are running smoothly so far, with no complaints since launch.

Payments now go directly to workers via DBT within 15 days (with penalties if delayed), and if someone can't get work when they ask, there's an unemployment allowance.

Still, some folks aren't happy about dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name from the program or shifting more funding responsibility to states (now a 60-40 split with the center).

Critics worry this could strain state budgets and change what the scheme stands for.