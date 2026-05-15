Shivraj Singh Chouhan will buy onions directly from farmers ₹12.35/kg
India
Onion prices have dropped hard, so the government is stepping up to support farmers.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that onions will be bought at ₹12.35 per kilogram, promising to purchase all the stock directly from farmers to give them some relief.
Chouhan asks NAFED to buy onions
The main reason for this sudden crash is disrupted exports, thanks to the ongoing West Asian crisis that started with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, making it tough for India to sell onions abroad.
To fix things fast, Chouhan asked NAFED (the government's agri-marketing body) to start buying onions right away and help stabilize prices for everyone involved.