Shobhit Gupta allegedly killed wife Poonam with iron shutter handle India Apr 23, 2026

A tragic incident from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Shobhit Gupta allegedly killed his wife, Poonam, after an argument about her regular gym visits.

Police say he attacked her with an iron shutter handle on Wednesday morning and then stayed with her body for hours, trying to make it look like an accident.