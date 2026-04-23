Shobhit Gupta allegedly killed wife Poonam with iron shutter handle
India
A tragic incident from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Shobhit Gupta allegedly killed his wife, Poonam, after an argument about her regular gym visits.
Police say he attacked her with an iron shutter handle on Wednesday morning and then stayed with her body for hours, trying to make it look like an accident.
Shobhit Gupta confessed, family demands action
Shobhit first claimed Poonam fell and got hurt, but police noticed suspicious injuries and he later confessed.
Poonam's family says she faced prolonged harassment and even earlier attempts to harm her.
They are demanding strict action while the investigation continues.