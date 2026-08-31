Delhi: 3.5-year-old boy abused at playschool, eardrums swollen

Initially, the school authorities asked him to pay ₹1,500 for the recordings and kept the school closed for several days.

Eventually, they provided access to footage from the classroom cameras. Upon reviewing it, the father alleged that his son was tied to a chair for hours and slapped by a teacher.

He claimed that in the CCTV footage, a teacher slapped his son and pulled his ears.

When confronted with this evidence, the staff claimed the child was hyperactive.