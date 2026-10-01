Shots fired as rival groups clash outside Jalalabad DSP office
India
Things got tense in Jalalabad, Punjab, when two rival groups clashed right outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office.
The chase, on motorcycles, ended with shots being fired, and even the police building got hit.
It's another sign that gang rivalries are heating up and law and order is under pressure in the area.
Sona Singh, Paramjit Singh arrested
Police have arrested Sona Singh and Paramjit Singh after the firing outside the police office, picking up an illegal.32-bore pistol from them.
Forensics are checking how many shots were fired and whether this pistol was used.
Officers say they're still looking for others involved in this dramatic incident.