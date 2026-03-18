Should parents stop building homes for kids? Debate ignites

Responses on Twitter post

The tweet drew mixed responses.

Some agreed with Singh, saying financial flexibility matters more these days and it's smart to adapt as jobs take people to new cities.

Others held onto the belief that a family home is a safety net: one user wrote, "As a parent, I invest in a house for my child to have as a backup. It is usually the worst-case option for the child, at least as a middle-class or upper-middle-class parent."