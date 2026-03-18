Should parents stop building homes for kids? Debate ignites
Jasveer Singh, CEO of Knot Dating, stirred things up by tweeting that Indian parents shouldn't pour their life savings into building homes for their children, since many kids move away for work and may never use those houses.
His post on March 17, 2026, quickly caught attention that reached over 338,000 users and got people talking about whether this age-old tradition still makes sense.
Responses on Twitter post
The tweet drew mixed responses.
Some agreed with Singh, saying financial flexibility matters more these days and it's smart to adapt as jobs take people to new cities.
Others held onto the belief that a family home is a safety net: one user wrote, "As a parent, I invest in a house for my child to have as a backup. It is usually the worst-case option for the child, at least as a middle-class or upper-middle-class parent."