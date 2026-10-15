Shraddha Dubey says boyfriend died by suicide mother alleges blackmail
India
Shraddha Dubey, a Lucknow-based influencer, says her boyfriend Shiva Sharma died by suicide after allegedly falling from her fourth-floor flat on Friday.
Shiva's mother has accused Dubey of blackmailing him with videos for months before his death and believes there is more to the story.
Dubey posts video police offer ₹25K
Dubey posted a video saying she is ready to cooperate but does not want her name linked with others.
Meanwhile, police have announced an ₹25,000 each reward for tips about Dubey and her sister Rashmi, both on the run since the incident.
Several others are also named in the case as police continue their investigation into what really happened.