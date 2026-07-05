Shri Badrinath Dham CCTV swap questioned after donation mismanagement allegations
India
Shri Badrinath Dham is under the spotlight after allegations of donation mismanagement.
Just days before complaints surfaced, all temple CCTV cameras were swapped out.
The temple committee says old footage is safe and will be used to help with the investigation.
Probe launched, BKTC CEO defends upgrade
BKTC's CEO explained the camera upgrade was thanks to a donor and part of routine maintenance, reassuring everyone that previous recordings are preserved for review.
An impartial probe has started: employees will be questioned, and anyone found guilty faces strict action.
One staff member has already been kept away from temple-related work pending the inquiry while things get sorted out.