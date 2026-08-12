Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra finishes 1st full-time CEO interviews
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just finished interviewing candidates for its very first full-time CEO.
Held on August 11 and 12, 2026, in Ayodhya, these interviews are a big step toward finding someone to manage the Trust's day-to-day work and upcoming projects.
Search committee to recommend 3 names
16 finalists, picked from fields like defense, bureaucracy, corporate, education, and IT, were invited after online assessments.
Before their interviews at the Green House in the temple complex, each candidate toured the site to get a real feel for how things work.
Next up: the Search Committee will pick three names to recommend for this important role.