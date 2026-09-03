Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust names Jitendra Mishra CEO

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just named retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first CEO, and brought in three new trustees: Dr. Nirmala Yadav, advocate Madan Mohan Pandey, and businessman-social worker Mahesh Bhagchandka.

These changes follow resignations in the wake of the donation theft controversy, and Bimlendra Mohan Mishra's passing last year was a separate event.