Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeks 1st full-time CEO

Candidates were grilled on crowd control, temple management, and leadership chops: think former Bihar director general of police Pravesh Saxena and former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey making a second appearance.

Out of an initial 5,200 applicants, only 18 made it this far.

Eight more hopefuls were interviewed Tuesday, with a shortlist expected from a panel led by retired Justice Pramod Kohli.

The goal? A fresh start for better governance at one of India's most important temples.