Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeks 1st full-time CEO
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is about to pick its very first full-time CEO, hoping to bring in stronger leadership after recent concerns about donation misuse.
On Wednesday, four candidates faced interviews at the Ayodhya temple complex, as the Trust looks for someone who can handle both the crowds and the big responsibilities that come with running such a major place.
Pramod Kohli panel expected to shortlist
Candidates were grilled on crowd control, temple management, and leadership chops: think former Bihar director general of police Pravesh Saxena and former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey making a second appearance.
Out of an initial 5,200 applicants, only 18 made it this far.
Eight more hopefuls were interviewed Tuesday, with a shortlist expected from a panel led by retired Justice Pramod Kohli.
The goal? A fresh start for better governance at one of India's most important temples.