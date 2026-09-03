Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust appoints 1st woman trustee, names CEO
Big changes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: Nirmala Yadav just became the first woman trustee, a pretty historic step.
She is a former college principal and a longtime Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.
The trust also brought in former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO to help run things more professionally.
Trust reshuffles after Champat Rai resignation
This leadership makeover follows the resignation of Champat Rai.
Now, former treasurer Govind Dev Giri steps in as general secretary, Mahesh Bhagchandka becomes treasurer, and former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey joins as trustee.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement has already led to several arrests, but the trust has not named a spokesperson yet.