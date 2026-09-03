Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust appoints 1st woman trustee, names CEO

Big changes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: Nirmala Yadav just became the first woman trustee, a pretty historic step.

She is a former college principal and a longtime Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

The trust also brought in former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO to help run things more professionally.