Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust interviews 8 for 1st full-time CEO

This is not just any desk job: the new CEO will handle everything from temple finances and rituals to crowd management during big pilgrimages.

The selection panel, including former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd), and Suresh Haware, will recommend three names by September 2.

With recent scandals leading to arrests and resignations at the Trust, there is extra pressure on picking someone trustworthy.

The final call will involve both government and RSS input, given how high-profile the role is.