Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust meets July 6 over theft, leadership

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra offer resignations

The meeting follows offered resignations from General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both linked to concerns over donation theft.

Key members like Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, and trustees Mahant Dinendra Das and Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati will be there in person; Founder Trustee K Parasaran and Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Maharaj will join via video call.

With only 14 active members now, the Trust is under pressure to restore confidence among devotees and decide its next steps.