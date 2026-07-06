Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust meets July 6 over theft, leadership
Big decisions are coming up for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which meets in Ayodhya this July 6 at 3pm
The main focus? Reviewing a report about alleged donation-box fund theft at the Ram Temple, plus figuring out leadership changes and how the temple will be managed moving forward.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra offer resignations
The meeting follows offered resignations from General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both linked to concerns over donation theft.
Key members like Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, and trustees Mahant Dinendra Das and Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati will be there in person; Founder Trustee K Parasaran and Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Maharaj will join via video call.
With only 14 active members now, the Trust is under pressure to restore confidence among devotees and decide its next steps.