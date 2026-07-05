Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's management gaps revealed after donation theft
A big donation theft at the Ram temple has put the spotlight on some serious management gaps.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khetra Trust didn't have any clear rules or salary structure for its 1,500 employees, even though it had a manual for appointing priests.
One employee shared that crores of rupees were spent on wages without a standardized framework, and these basics never came up in trustee meetings.
Trust never discussed employee policies
Even with regular reports on income and assets, the trust never discussed basic employee management policies.
This has raised concerns about how things are run and whether background checks were properly done: no one knows if police verification happened for staff working inside the temple complex.
The controversy also highlighted how an accused, Ram Shankar Yadav 'Tinnu,' went from volunteer to influential manager without trustees noticing his rise, showing just how overlooked governance issues have been.