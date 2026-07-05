Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's management gaps revealed after donation theft

Trust never discussed employee policies

Even with regular reports on income and assets, the trust never discussed basic employee management policies.

This has raised concerns about how things are run and whether background checks were properly done: no one knows if police verification happened for staff working inside the temple complex.

The controversy also highlighted how an accused, Ram Shankar Yadav 'Tinnu,' went from volunteer to influential manager without trustees noticing his rise, showing just how overlooked governance issues have been.