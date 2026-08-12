Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shortlists 16 CEO contenders
India
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is almost ready to pick its new CEO.
After starting with 5,585 applications, just 16 made it to the final in-person interviews in Ayodhya this week.
Now, a special committee will pick three names for the Trust's final decision.
Trust's thorough screening produced diverse finalists
The process was pretty thorough: 3,877 detailed CVs were screened for leadership and vision, then approximately 111 candidates had online interviews before the top 16 faced a panel in Ayodhya.
These finalists come from all sorts of backgrounds (defense, government, education, IT, and business), showing how seriously the Trust is taking fairness and finding someone truly qualified for this big job.