Shubhanshu Shukla aims for India's moon flag by 2040
Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, has set his sights on seeing India's flag on the moon by 2040.
He shared this big dream at the Military Literature Festival, roughly 17 months after his June 2025 space mission.
Shukla thanks supporters, involved with Gaganyaan
Deeply involved with India's Gaganyaan mission, Shukla thanked everyone for their support and talked about overcoming challenges during his 20-days-and-3-hours-long journey to space.
He encouraged young people to chase science boldly, saying dreams need courage, and credited Mission Director Dr. Peggy Whitson.