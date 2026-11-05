Shuttle bus crash near Mackenzie BC injures several, 3 serious
A shuttle bus carrying 20 people went off Highway 39 near Mackenzie, British Columbia. Several injured passengers were taken to the hospital.
Three passengers were seriously hurt: one was airlifted out right after the crash.
The accident happened about 966km north of Vancouver and created what police called a "chaotic scene."
Hospitals nearby declared a code orange to handle the rush, but lifted it once things calmed down.
RCMP seek dashcam footage of crash
Emergency teams, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and paramedics, responded quickly and took six people to the hospital by ambulance, two in serious condition and four in serious but stable condition, for further care.
The bus was chartered by one of Iren's contractors.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to help with their investigation as they work to figure out why the crash happened.
No arrests have been made so far.