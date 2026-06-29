Shyama Devi dies days after Jaspal Rana, Uttarakhand CM condoles
India
It's a tough time for the Rana family: Shyama Devi, mother of celebrated shooter Jaspal Rana, passed away on Sunday, just days after Jaspal himself died from heart complications.
The loss has drawn condolences from Uttarakhand's chief minister.
Jaspal Rana renowned shooter and coach
Jaspal wasn't just a shooting legend with multiple Asian Games medals and a world record. He also spent years coaching and inspiring young Indian shooters.
He leaves behind his wife Reena, children Devanshi and Yuvraj, and siblings Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.
His dedication to both sport and family made him widely respected across India.