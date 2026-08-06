Siddipet chartered accountant dies by suicide using helium in hotel
India
A 33-year-old chartered accountant from Siddipet, Telangana, died by suicide in a hotel room in Siddipet, Telangana.
He used helium gas, a method he found on YouTube.
Hotel staff called police when he did not answer his door.
Note blames gambling losses for suicide
Police found a note where he shared that gambling losses pushed him to this step.
Despite receiving financial support from his relatives, he was forced to sell his flat in Hyderabad.
Police are still looking into the circumstances around this tragedy.