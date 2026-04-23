Sikh groups to take Punjab anti-sacrilege law to SC
India
Two Sikh groups, Guru-Adab Morcha Sirhind and Lok-Raj Punjab, are taking Punjab's new anti-sacrilege law to the Supreme Court, saying it clashes with an earlier ruling that recognizes the Guru Granth Sahib as a living Guru.
They're also unhappy with how the state handled past sacrilege cases, especially the 2015 Bargari incident.
Manjit Randhawa says sacrilege justice delayed
Dr. Manjit Singh Randhawa from the groups says justice hasn't been served in key sacrilege cases, pointing to slow action against figures like Dera chief and Honeypreet.
He also feels the new law unfairly shifts responsibility onto devotees and gurdwara committees without clearly protecting their rights, saying, "The focus has shifted from justice to just passing laws."