Sikkim: 350 vehicles stranded near Tsomgo Lake due to snowfall
India
A sudden heavy snowfall in East Sikkim left around 350 tourist vehicles stuck near Tsangu (Tsomgo) Lake, with the snow quickly making mountain roads slippery and tough to cross.
About 150 vehicles are trapped in the riskiest stretch, an area known for unpredictable weather.
Rescue teams are on the spot
Rescue teams—including the Indian Army, Sikkim Police, GREF, and local volunteers—are working together to help everyone get out safely.
So far, 46 tourists have been rescued and given warm food and shelter.
This is a reminder that Himalayan trips can turn risky fast, so it's smart to check weather updates and follow local advice before heading out.