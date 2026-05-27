Sikkim achieves full literacy under ULLAS program, Droupadi Murmu hails
India
Big news from the Northeast: Sikkim was declared a fully literate state, thanks to the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) program.
The announcement came at Sikkim University's convocation, with President Droupadi Murmu calling it a huge step for education and empowerment.
CM Tamang hails Sikkim literacy milestone
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called this a historic milestone, crediting determined learners and dedicated volunteers for making sure even remote villages weren't left out.
He said, "Their determination embodies the true spirit of 'Saakshar Sikkim' and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations,"
Tamang also encouraged everyone to keep working together so education keeps opening doors for all.