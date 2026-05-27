Sikkim achieves full literacy under ULLAS program, Droupadi Murmu hails

CM Tamang hails Sikkim literacy milestone

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called this a historic milestone, crediting determined learners and dedicated volunteers for making sure even remote villages weren't left out.

He said, "Their determination embodies the true spirit of 'Saakshar Sikkim' and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations,"

Tamang also encouraged everyone to keep working together so education keeps opening doors for all.