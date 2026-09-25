Video: Continuous rainfall triggers massive landslide in Sikkim
What's the story
A major landslide hit Rimbi village in West Sikkim's Yuksom-Tashiding constituency on Friday morning. The incident was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which caused a landslide carrying large amounts of mud, rocks, and debris downhill. The landslide has put nearby houses and properties at risk and disrupted road connectivity. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
Twitter Post
Landslide in Rimbi Village
#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall caused extensive damage in Rimbi Village under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency of West Sikkim last night. No loss of life has been reported so far.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
(Visual Source: District administration) pic.twitter.com/gdBojiVnIt
Widespread impact
Multiple landslides in Sikkim
The Rimbi incident is one of several landslides that have occurred in Sikkim due to heavy overnight rainfall.
Road connectivity between Rangpo and Gangtok along NH10, the main route that connects Sikkim with the rest of the country, was affected by a landslide at the 20th Mile in Bardang, around 35 kilometers from Gangtok.
Another landslide had also struck Tadong, Gangtok, late Thursday night.
Safety measures
Relief and restoration operations underway
In light of the recent landslides, authorities have evacuated 128 people from 28 houses in vulnerable areas of Rimbi.
Relief and restoration operations were carried out in Rimbi and Singlitam to assist affected residents.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is also assessing damage across various regions affected by landslides, mudflows, and road blockages.
Weather update
Weather warnings issued for parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar
On Thursday, Sikkim also witnessed its first snowfall of the season at the Zero Point and Tsomgo Lake area.
Since Wednesday night, relentless rain has pummeled the Bengal hills, Siliguri, and the surrounding plains.
The Teesta's water level surged to roughly 145 meters early Thursday, slightly below the 150-meter danger barrier. The Mahananda at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Siliguri swelled to around 113 meters, almost touching the danger level of 116 meters.