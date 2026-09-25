Video: Continuous rainfall triggers massive landslide in Sikkim

The Rimbi incident is one of several landslides that have occurred in Sikkim due to heavy overnight rainfall.

Road connectivity between Rangpo and Gangtok along NH10, the main route that connects Sikkim with the rest of the country, was affected by a landslide at the 20th Mile in Bardang, around 35 kilometers from Gangtok.

Another landslide had also struck Tadong, Gangtok, late Thursday night.