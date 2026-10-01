Sikkim raises DA and DR for state staff, pensioners

This hike isn't just for regular staff; it also covers contractual workers, personnel working in work-charged establishments who receive revised pay under the regular scales applicable to state government employees, and All India Service officers in Sikkim.

AIS officers on older pay scales get their DA bumped to 262%, while those on the latest structure move up to 60%.

In total, about 50,000 employees and pensioners will see this benefit.

The government says it's all about keeping allowances fair as prices change.