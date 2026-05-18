Sikkim starts odd-even vehicle rule after PM Modi fuel call

Gangtok City Runner every 30 minutes

In Gangtok, City Runner busses now run every 30 minutes from 7am to 8pm on the Ranipool-secretariat-Ranipool route,

Regular SNT busses, plus over 15,000 taxis and nearly 6,500 maxi cabs, will keep running as usual, so getting around should stay pretty straightforward even with the new rule in place.