Sikkim starts odd-even vehicle rule after PM Modi fuel call
India
Sikkim just kicked off an odd-even vehicle rule to help save fuel, following a call from Prime Minister Modi due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
To make things easier for everyone, the state has ramped up public transport options so people can still get around without much hassle.
Gangtok City Runner every 30 minutes
In Gangtok, City Runner busses now run every 30 minutes from 7am to 8pm on the Ranipool-secretariat-Ranipool route,
Regular SNT busses, plus over 15,000 taxis and nearly 6,500 maxi cabs, will keep running as usual, so getting around should stay pretty straightforward even with the new rule in place.