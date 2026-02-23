Singapore's Temasek invests ₹1,000cr in UP healthcare, logistics
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Singapore (Feb 23-24, 2026) to attract new investments and deepen economic ties.
He's met with big names like Temasek's Chairman Teo Chee Hean and GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat, focusing on bringing more digital, sustainable, and manufacturing projects to UP.
Adityanath's Singapore visit to open new avenues for youth
Temasek has pledged ₹1,000 crore for hospitals and logistics in the state—a major win for healthcare and job creation.
Adityanath is also connecting with top Singapore leaders to pitch UP's potential at the Invest UP Mega Roadshow.
With Singapore already being a major source of FDI in India (figure not provided in source), these partnerships could mean more opportunities for young people—think new jobs, tech hubs, and a boost in infrastructure right at home.