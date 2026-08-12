Sirmaur crash kills 4, injures 9 returning from hospital
India
A heartbreaking accident struck Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh late Tuesday night when a vehicle carrying mourners and the body of a villager, Jagdish Sharma, veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Gatlog.
Four people lost their lives and nine others were injured while returning from the hospital, turning an already tough day even harder for these families.
Four victims named, 4 injured critical
The victims included Rajendra, 37, and Des Raj, 23, from Arlu village, plus Rikhi Ram, 58, and Ram Gopal, 62, from Chinad.
Four of the injured are in critical condition at Nahan Medical College.