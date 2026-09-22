SIT confirms Ayodhya Ram temple gold and silver donations safe
After reports of alleged theft and disappearance of valuables and donation-fund misappropriation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple sparked concerns, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) has confirmed that all valuable donations (think gold and silver) are safe and fully accounted for.
While there were 105 cases of unauthorized cash removal from the counting room, none of the precious items kept in the State Bank of India locker went missing.
SIT verified valuables and named accused
The SIT checked 803 valuable articles whose receipts were generated by TCS software, physically verified 86 valuable articles, and even sent approximately 944.411kg of suspected silver for melting.
Their investigation also named accused individuals involved in taking cash during counting.
So while some cash was swiped, all major donations are secure, and some of the accused have been identified.