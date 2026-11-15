SIT ends Chennai search at R. Veeramani home POCSO accused
The SIT has wrapped up its search for the body of a girl alleged to have been buried there at the Chennai home of R. Veeramani, the Gem Granites owner accused under the POCSO Act.
The search started after a victim told the court she saw a burial there, but investigators say they will continue to pursue the information shared by one of the victims.
R. Veeramani faces fresh POCSO charges
Veeramani now faces new POCSO charges, with another victim came forward, and a video was seized. This even led to his driver's arrest.
In total, 13 victims have given statements against him.
The case has also exposed serious flaws in how police handled things before, with several senior officers now under scrutiny for not investigating properly.