SIT nearing charge sheet September 25 in 105 Ayodhya thefts
India
Big news from Ayodhya: 105 donation thefts have been reported at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the Supreme Court is taking it seriously.
CCTV footage caught the incidents, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been digging into what happened.
The investigation is almost done, with a charge sheet expected by September 25.
Jitendra Mishra appointed Ram Mandir CEO
Eight people have already been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and two top officials from the Ram Mandir Trust were removed because of these cases.
Former military officer Jitendra Mishra has been appointed as CEO.