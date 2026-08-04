SIT probes alleged donation siphoning at Ayodhya across 12 districts
The investigation into alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple just got bigger, now covering 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh.
The SIT is checking if money allegedly siphoned from donation boxes meant for the temple was used to buy hidden properties by those involved, including their family members and close associates.
District magistrates told to flag assets
District magistrates in Lucknow, Noida, and other districts have been told to flag any suspicious assets linked to the accused.
After a three-day verification and videography of valuables kept by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a bank locker was underway, scrutiny has increased.
The SIT is also looking at why construction costs jumped from ₹800 crore to ₹2,200 crore, and proposals under consideration include mandatory CCTV coverage, receipt-based donations, and quarterly audits for all major temples.