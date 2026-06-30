SIT probes Ayodhya Ram temple over handling of ₹82.78cr
India
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is facing a serious investigation after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found major problems in how donations, over ₹82.78 crore in less than a year, were handled.
The SIT pointed out sloppy cash management, missing checks and balances, and weak verification, raising concerns about where the money actually goes.
Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmabhoomi use CCTV
Unlike the Ram Temple, big temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmabhoomi follow strict rules: they use CCTV for cash handling, count money under official supervision, and keep clear audit trails.
Experts say public trusts need these kinds of safeguards to keep things transparent and build trust.
The spotlight is now on the Ram Temple to step up its game.