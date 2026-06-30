SIT probes Ayodhya Ram temple over handling of ₹82.78cr

Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmabhoomi use CCTV

Unlike the Ram Temple, big temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmabhoomi follow strict rules: they use CCTV for cash handling, count money under official supervision, and keep clear audit trails.

Experts say public trusts need these kinds of safeguards to keep things transparent and build trust.

The spotlight is now on the Ram Temple to step up its game.