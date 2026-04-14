SIT probes TCS over sexual harassment and religious conversion allegations
India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into serious allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at a Nashik-based IT firm.
Investigators are now checking the accused's bank accounts for any suspicious transactions.
TCS employees arrested, Chandrasekaran suspends staff
Seven Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees have been arrested so far, including a woman operations manager whose custody was just extended.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has called the situation "gravely concerning and anguishing," suspended those involved, and says it has a zero-tolerance policy.