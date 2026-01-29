SIT summons KCR over massive phone tapping scandal
BRS president and ex-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been summoned by a Special Investigation Team in a major phone tapping case.
The probe centers on illegal surveillance of about 6,000 phones—including those of judges, opposition leaders like Revanth Reddy, journalists, businesspeople, and film stars—allegedly carried out during KCR's time as CM.
What's happening next?
KCR has been asked to meet the SIT on January 30 at 3pm and he can pick a location that works for him due to his age.
He's now the fourth BRS leader called in for questioning after T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, and J Santosh Rao.
The investigation, ongoing as of January 2026, is also looking into claims that officials tampered with evidence and tried to cover up who was really being targeted.