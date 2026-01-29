SIT summons KCR over massive phone tapping scandal

What's happening next?

KCR has been asked to meet the SIT on January 30 at 3pm and he can pick a location that works for him due to his age.

He's now the fourth BRS leader called in for questioning after T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, and J Santosh Rao.

The investigation, ongoing as of January 2026, is also looking into claims that officials tampered with evidence and tried to cover up who was really being targeted.